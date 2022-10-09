Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Medallion Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Medallion Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Medallion Financial stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $159.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.13. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.21 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 28.47%. Analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 77,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

