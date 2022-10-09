Medamon Reaches One Day Volume of $67,349.00 (MON)

Medamon (MON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Medamon has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. Medamon has a total market cap of $49,898.26 and approximately $67,349.00 worth of Medamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Medamon token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,492.37 or 1.00002385 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022315 BTC.

Medamon Profile

MON is a token. Its launch date was April 4th, 2022. Medamon’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. Medamon’s official Twitter account is @medabotsworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Medamon is medabots.game. The Reddit community for Medamon is https://reddit.com/r/medabotsgame.

Medamon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medamon (MON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Medamon has a current supply of 80,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Medamon is 0.50470164 USD and is up 30.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $158,874.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://medabots.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Medamon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Medamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

