Medano Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (MDO)

Medano (MDO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Medano has a total market cap of $36,011.49 and $14,242.00 worth of Medano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Medano has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Medano token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Medano

Medano’s genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Medano’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,800,000 tokens. Medano’s official website is medano.io. Medano’s official Twitter account is @medanogaming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Medano Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medano (MDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Medano has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Medano is 0.00078189 USD and is down -7.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://medano.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Medano using one of the exchanges listed above.

