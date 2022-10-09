Medi Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $45,973.51 (MEDI)

Medi Token (MEDI) traded up 49.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Medi Token has a market cap of $45,973.51 and approximately $30,610.00 worth of Medi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Medi Token has traded 51% lower against the US dollar. One Medi Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,492.37 or 1.00002385 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022315 BTC.

MEDI is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2022. Medi Token’s total supply is 957,900,775,743,210,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,782,378,518,807,700 tokens. Medi Token’s official Twitter account is @medi_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Medi Token’s official website is www.meditoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Medi Token (MEDI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Medi Token has a current supply of 957,900,775,743,210,600 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Medi Token is 0 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meditoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Medi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Medi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

