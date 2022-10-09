Media Network Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.98 Million (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Media Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Media Network token can now be purchased for $7.91 or 0.00040670 BTC on major exchanges. Media Network has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $624,018.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Media Network Token Profile

The official website for Media Network is media.network. Media Network’s official Twitter account is @media_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Media Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network (MEDIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Media Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Media Network is 8.00057564 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $620,644.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://media.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Media Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Media Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

