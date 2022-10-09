MeetPle Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36.26 Million (MPT)

MeetPle (MPT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, MeetPle has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. MeetPle has a total market capitalization of $36.26 million and approximately $25,552.00 worth of MeetPle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MeetPle token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MeetPle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MeetPle Token Profile

MeetPle launched on October 31st, 2020. MeetPle’s total supply is 2,998,900,006 tokens. MeetPle’s official Twitter account is @webrtc_meetple and its Facebook page is accessible here. MeetPle’s official website is meetple.io.

Buying and Selling MeetPle

According to CryptoCompare, “MeetPle (MPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. MeetPle has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MeetPle is 0.01182655 USD and is down -27.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,002.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meetple.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MeetPle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MeetPle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MeetPle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MeetPle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MeetPle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.