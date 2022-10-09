Melo Token (MELO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $128,271.00

Melo Token (MELO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Melo Token has a total market capitalization of $2,883.71 and approximately $128,271.00 worth of Melo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melo Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Melo Token has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Melo Token Token Profile

Melo Token’s launch date was March 12th, 2021. Melo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens. Melo Token’s official website is melotoken.com. Melo Token’s official Twitter account is @melotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melo Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Melo Token (MELO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Melo Token has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Melo Token is 0.00000012 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $57.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://melotoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melo Token directly using U.S. dollars.

