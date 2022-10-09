MELX (MEL) Tops One Day Volume of $23,034.00

MELX (MEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One MELX token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. MELX has a total market capitalization of $87,952.98 and approximately $23,034.00 worth of MELX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MELX has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MELX Token Profile

MELX launched on September 30th, 2018. MELX’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 tokens. MELX’s official Twitter account is @melxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELX’s official message board is medium.com/melxnetwork. The official website for MELX is melx.io.

MELX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELX (MEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELX has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 20,300,314.30090721 in circulation. The last known price of MELX is 0.00433241 USD and is up 92.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://melx.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELX using one of the exchanges listed above.

