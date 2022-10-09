MemeBank (MBK) Price Down 54.3% This Week

MemeBank (MBK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One MemeBank token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MemeBank has traded down 54.3% against the dollar. MemeBank has a market capitalization of $105,134.76 and approximately $32,138.00 worth of MemeBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MemeBank

MemeBank’s genesis date was June 6th, 2022. MemeBank’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000 tokens. The official website for MemeBank is www.memebank.com. The Reddit community for MemeBank is https://reddit.com/r/memebank_offical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MemeBank is medium.com/@memebank. MemeBank’s official Twitter account is @memebank_ex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MemeBank Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeBank (MBK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeBank has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MemeBank is 0.01251604 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.memebank.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MemeBank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MemeBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

