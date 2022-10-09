Memecoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (MEM)

Memecoin (MEM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Memecoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $75,118.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memecoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Memecoin token can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Memecoin Token Profile

Memecoin launched on June 14th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,455,206 tokens. Memecoin’s official website is meme.com. Memecoin’s official message board is blog.meme.com. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/memeexplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @memeexplorers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Memecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Memecoin (MEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Memecoin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Memecoin is 0.02711071 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,250.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meme.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

