MemeWars Trading Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (MWAR)

MemeWars (MWAR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, MemeWars has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MemeWars token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MemeWars has a market capitalization of $10,684.99 and approximately $49,754.00 worth of MemeWars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MemeWars Profile

MemeWars was first traded on November 4th, 2021. MemeWars’ total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. MemeWars’ official Twitter account is @memewarscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MemeWars is memewars.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeWars (MWAR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeWars has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MemeWars is 0.0002109 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $166.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memewars.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeWars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MemeWars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MemeWars using one of the exchanges listed above.

