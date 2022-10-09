MEONG TOKEN Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.55 Million (MEONG)

MEONG TOKEN (MEONG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One MEONG TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MEONG TOKEN has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. MEONG TOKEN has a total market cap of $58,642.29 and approximately $4.55 million worth of MEONG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MEONG TOKEN Token Profile

MEONG TOKEN’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. MEONG TOKEN’s total supply is 687,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,165,140,764,507 tokens. The official message board for MEONG TOKEN is meongtoken.medium.com. MEONG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @meongtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MEONG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/meong_ecosystem_in_defi_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MEONG TOKEN’s official website is meong.io.

Buying and Selling MEONG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MEONG TOKEN (MEONG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MEONG TOKEN has a current supply of 687,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MEONG TOKEN is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meong.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEONG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEONG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEONG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

