MeowSwap Price Tops $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (MEOW)

MeowSwap (MEOW) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One MeowSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. MeowSwap has a total market cap of $36,622.30 and approximately $22,209.00 worth of MeowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MeowSwap has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MeowSwap

MeowSwap’s genesis date was December 16th, 2021. MeowSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,712,635 tokens. The official website for MeowSwap is meowswap.fi. MeowSwap’s official Twitter account is @meow_swap?t=l4vg3wbbx8rwdpihhud7fg&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MeowSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MeowSwap (MEOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. MeowSwap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MeowSwap is 0.01350064 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meowswap.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MeowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MeowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MeowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

