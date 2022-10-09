MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $970.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $990.00 to $970.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MELI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $881.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $919.37 and a 200-day moving average of $882.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,711.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

