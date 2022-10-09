Meta Apes Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,795.00 (SHELL)

Meta Apes (SHELL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Meta Apes has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Meta Apes token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta Apes has a market cap of $196,345.96 and approximately $10,795.00 worth of Meta Apes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001835 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.90 or 0.01617221 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Meta Apes Token Profile

Meta Apes is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2022. The official website for Meta Apes is metaapesgame.com. Meta Apes’ official Twitter account is @metaapesgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meta Apes

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Apes (SHELL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Apes has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Meta Apes is 0.00033678 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,833.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaapesgame.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Apes directly using U.S. dollars.

