Meta MVRS (MVRS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Meta MVRS (MVRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Meta MVRS has a market capitalization of $260,000.00 and approximately $1.23 million worth of Meta MVRS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta MVRS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta MVRS has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Meta MVRS Token Profile

Meta MVRS’s launch date was November 13th, 2021. Meta MVRS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Meta MVRS is mvrstoken.medium.com. Meta MVRS’s official Twitter account is @mvrstoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Meta MVRS is https://reddit.com/r/mvrs_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Meta MVRS’s official website is www.mvrstoken.org.

Buying and Selling Meta MVRS

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta MVRS (MVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Meta MVRS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta MVRS is 0.00000022 USD and is down -11.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $442,391.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mvrstoken.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta MVRS directly using U.S. dollars.

