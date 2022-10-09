Meta Ruffy Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (MR)

Meta Ruffy (MR) traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Meta Ruffy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta Ruffy has a market cap of $74,391.48 and approximately $26,610.00 worth of Meta Ruffy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meta Ruffy has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10523145 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Meta Ruffy Profile

Meta Ruffy launched on February 6th, 2022. Meta Ruffy’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,341,241,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Meta Ruffy is https://reddit.com/r/metaruffyworld/. Meta Ruffy’s official Twitter account is @meta_ruffy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meta Ruffy’s official website is metaruffy.io.

Buying and Selling Meta Ruffy

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Ruffy (MR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Ruffy has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Ruffy is 0.000001 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $25,049.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaruffy.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Ruffy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta Ruffy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta Ruffy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

