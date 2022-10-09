Meta Shark (MTS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $31,906.00

Meta Shark (MTS) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Meta Shark token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta Shark has a total market cap of $36,252.04 and approximately $31,906.00 worth of Meta Shark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meta Shark has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meta Shark alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Meta Shark

Meta Shark’s genesis date was March 26th, 2022. Meta Shark’s official Twitter account is @metashark_tw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meta Shark’s official message board is t.me/metasharkcommunity. Meta Shark’s official website is metashark.finance.

Buying and Selling Meta Shark

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Shark (MTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Shark has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Meta Shark is 0 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metashark.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Shark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Shark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta Shark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Shark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta Shark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.