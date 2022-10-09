Meta Spatial (SPAT) Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

Meta Spatial (SPAT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Meta Spatial token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Meta Spatial has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Meta Spatial has a market cap of $35,370.29 and $201,278.00 worth of Meta Spatial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meta Spatial alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Meta Spatial Token Profile

Meta Spatial launched on September 22nd, 2021. Meta Spatial’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,367,500 tokens. Meta Spatial’s official Twitter account is @metaspatial_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meta Spatial is metaspatial.io. The official message board for Meta Spatial is medium.com/@meta_spatial. The Reddit community for Meta Spatial is https://reddit.com/r/meta_spatial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Meta Spatial

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Spatial (SPAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Spatial has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Spatial is 0.00555358 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $96,650.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaspatial.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Spatial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta Spatial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta Spatial using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta Spatial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.