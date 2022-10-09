MetaBrands (MAGE) Price Reaches $0.0262 on Major Exchanges

MetaBrands (MAGE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. MetaBrands has a total market cap of $105,794.12 and $15,238.00 worth of MetaBrands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaBrands token can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaBrands has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaBrands alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MetaBrands

MetaBrands launched on December 15th, 2021. MetaBrands’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,036,628 tokens. The official website for MetaBrands is metabrands.io. The official message board for MetaBrands is metabrandsio.medium.com. MetaBrands’ official Twitter account is @metabrandsio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaBrands

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaBrands (MAGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetaBrands has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaBrands is 0.02623465 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $47.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metabrands.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaBrands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaBrands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaBrands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaBrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaBrands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.