METABULLRAGE (BERAGE) Trading 91.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

METABULLRAGE (BERAGE) traded down 70.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, METABULLRAGE has traded 91.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. METABULLRAGE has a market capitalization of $6,878.57 and approximately $92,223.00 worth of METABULLRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One METABULLRAGE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get METABULLRAGE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

METABULLRAGE Token Profile

METABULLRAGE’s genesis date was January 15th, 2022. METABULLRAGE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. METABULLRAGE’s official Twitter account is @metabullrage and its Facebook page is accessible here. METABULLRAGE’s official website is metabullrage.com.

METABULLRAGE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “METABULLRAGE (BERAGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. METABULLRAGE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of METABULLRAGE is 0.00000688 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metabullrage.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as METABULLRAGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade METABULLRAGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase METABULLRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for METABULLRAGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for METABULLRAGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.