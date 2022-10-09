MetaCash Price Up 24.3% This Week (META)

MetaCash (META) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. MetaCash has a total market cap of $5,670.16 and $9,306.00 worth of MetaCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaCash token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaCash has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,500.73 or 1.00002387 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002564 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00042104 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064181 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022250 BTC.

MetaCash Token Profile

MetaCash (META) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2021. MetaCash’s official website is metacashbsc.com. MetaCash’s official Twitter account is @metacashbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaCash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaCash (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaCash has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MetaCash is 0 USD and is down -21.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,262.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metacashbsc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

