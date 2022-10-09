MetaDoctor (MEDOC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9,714.33

MetaDoctor (MEDOC) traded down 80.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, MetaDoctor has traded down 81.4% against the dollar. One MetaDoctor token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaDoctor has a market capitalization of $9,714.33 and $52,002.00 worth of MetaDoctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaDoctor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetaDoctor Token Profile

MetaDoctor was first traded on February 4th, 2022. MetaDoctor’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 971,300,584,638 tokens. MetaDoctor’s official website is www.metadoctorcoin.com. MetaDoctor’s official Twitter account is @metadoctorcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaDoctor

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaDoctor (MEDOC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaDoctor has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaDoctor is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metadoctorcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaDoctor directly using US dollars.

