MetaFame (BMF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $58,904.74

MetaFame (BMF) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, MetaFame has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One MetaFame token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. MetaFame has a market cap of $58,904.74 and $135,054.00 worth of MetaFame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetaFame Profile

MetaFame’s launch date was April 18th, 2022. MetaFame’s total supply is 770,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,000,000 tokens. The official message board for MetaFame is metafameproject.medium.com. MetaFame’s official website is www.metafame.com. MetaFame’s official Twitter account is @metafameapp.

Buying and Selling MetaFame

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaFame (BMF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaFame has a current supply of 770,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaFame is 0.00032994 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $124.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metafame.com/.”

