MetaFighter Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (MF)

MetaFighter (MF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. MetaFighter has a market cap of $29,070.75 and approximately $17,348.00 worth of MetaFighter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaFighter token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetaFighter has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetaFighter Profile

MetaFighter launched on April 14th, 2022. MetaFighter’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for MetaFighter is medium.com/@metafighter. MetaFighter’s official website is metafighter.com. MetaFighter’s official Twitter account is @metafighter_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaFighter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaFighter (MF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaFighter has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaFighter is 0.00058191 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $18,154.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metafighter.com.”

