MetaFooty Trading 63.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MFY)

MetaFooty (MFY) traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One MetaFooty token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetaFooty has traded 63.8% lower against the US dollar. MetaFooty has a market capitalization of $17,109.56 and $11,366.00 worth of MetaFooty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetaFooty Token Profile

MetaFooty’s genesis date was August 28th, 2022. MetaFooty’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MetaFooty’s official Twitter account is @metafooty_oa. The official website for MetaFooty is metafooty.org.

Buying and Selling MetaFooty

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaFooty (MFY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaFooty has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaFooty is 0.00016951 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metafooty.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaFooty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaFooty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaFooty using one of the exchanges listed above.

