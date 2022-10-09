Metagochi (MGCHI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.62

Metagochi (MGCHI) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Metagochi has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Metagochi has a market cap of $40.62 and approximately $17,984.00 worth of Metagochi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metagochi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Metagochi Profile

Metagochi’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. Metagochi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metagochi is metagochi.com. Metagochi’s official Twitter account is @metagochi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metagochi’s official message board is medium.com/@safeape0. The Reddit community for Metagochi is https://reddit.com/r/metagochi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metagochi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metagochi (MGCHI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metagochi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metagochi is 0 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $27.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagochi.com/.”

