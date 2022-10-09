MetaHome (METAHOME) Trading Down 97.9% Over Last Week

MetaHome (METAHOME) traded down 86.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. MetaHome has a total market capitalization of $3,016.70 and $16,880.00 worth of MetaHome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaHome token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetaHome has traded 97.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetaHome Profile

MetaHome launched on June 22nd, 2022. MetaHome’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000,000 tokens. MetaHome’s official website is metahomeland.io. The Reddit community for MetaHome is https://reddit.com/r/metahomeland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaHome’s official Twitter account is @metahomeland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaHome

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaHome (METAHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaHome has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaHome is 0 USD and is up 17.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metahomeland.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaHome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaHome using one of the exchanges listed above.

