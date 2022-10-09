MetaKeeper (MKP) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

MetaKeeper (MKP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. MetaKeeper has a market cap of $44,102.84 and approximately $257,912.00 worth of MetaKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaKeeper token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetaKeeper has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetaKeeper

MetaKeeper’s launch date was April 29th, 2022. MetaKeeper’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for MetaKeeper is t.me/metakeeperen. MetaKeeper’s official Twitter account is @meta_keeper and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaKeeper is metakeeper.io.

Buying and Selling MetaKeeper

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaKeeper (MKP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaKeeper has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaKeeper is 0.00087709 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $101.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metakeeper.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

