Metakillers (KILL) Hits One Day Volume of $62,510.00

Metakillers (KILL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Metakillers has a market capitalization of $40,493.32 and approximately $62,510.00 worth of Metakillers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metakillers has traded down 59.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metakillers token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Metakillers

Metakillers’ genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Metakillers’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens. Metakillers’ official message board is metakillers.medium.com. The Reddit community for Metakillers is https://reddit.com/r/metakillers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metakillers’ official Twitter account is @metakillers. Metakillers’ official website is metakillers.io.

Metakillers Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metakillers (KILL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metakillers has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metakillers is 0.000001 USD and is down -22.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,135.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metakillers.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metakillers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metakillers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metakillers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

