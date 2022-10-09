Metaland DAO (META) Trading 88.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metaland DAO (META) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Metaland DAO has traded down 88.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaland DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Metaland DAO has a total market cap of $19,928.50 and $171,126.00 worth of Metaland DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metaland DAO

Metaland DAO (META) is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2022. Metaland DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Metaland DAO’s official website is metalanddao.io. Metaland DAO’s official Twitter account is @daometaland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaland DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaland DAO (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaland DAO has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaland DAO is 0.0000002 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metalanddao.io/.”

