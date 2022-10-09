Metaloop Tech Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MLT)

Metaloop Tech (MLT) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Metaloop Tech has a market cap of $26,417.28 and approximately $13,489.00 worth of Metaloop Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaloop Tech token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metaloop Tech has traded 79.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaloop Tech Profile

Metaloop Tech was first traded on December 23rd, 2021. Metaloop Tech’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,645,622,552 tokens. Metaloop Tech’s official website is www.metalooptech.com. The Reddit community for Metaloop Tech is https://reddit.com/r/metalooptech. Metaloop Tech’s official Twitter account is @metalooptech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaloop Tech’s official message board is medium.com/@metaloop2030.

Metaloop Tech Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaloop Tech (MLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaloop Tech has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaloop Tech is 0.00001586 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metalooptech.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaloop Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaloop Tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaloop Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

