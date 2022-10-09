MetaMate Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTM)

MetaMate (MTM) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. MetaMate has a total market cap of $21,014.42 and $14,597.00 worth of MetaMate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMate has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One MetaMate token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetaMate Token Profile

MetaMate’s genesis date was April 7th, 2022. MetaMate’s official website is metamatenft.com. MetaMate’s official Twitter account is @metamate_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMate

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMate (MTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaMate has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MetaMate is 0.00092228 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $319.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metamatenft.com/.”

