MetaMatic (META) One Day Trading Volume Tops $158,527.00

MetaMatic (META) traded down 100% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. MetaMatic has a market capitalization of $348.05 and approximately $158,527.00 worth of MetaMatic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMatic token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMatic has traded 100% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,463.61 or 1.00037727 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002388 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00042259 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064173 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022379 BTC.

MetaMatic Token Profile

MetaMatic (META) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2022. MetaMatic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 580,000,000,000 tokens. MetaMatic’s official Twitter account is @metamatic_coin. The official website for MetaMatic is metamatic.finance.

Buying and Selling MetaMatic

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMatic (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaMatic has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaMatic is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $77.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metamatic.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMatic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMatic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMatic using one of the exchanges listed above.

