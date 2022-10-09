MetaNFT (MNFT) Price Down 21.2% This Week

MetaNFT (MNFT) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One MetaNFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaNFT has a market cap of $26,679.68 and approximately $53,473.00 worth of MetaNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetaNFT has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MetaNFT

MetaNFT’s launch date was February 13th, 2022. MetaNFT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,920,000 tokens. MetaNFT’s official Twitter account is @metanftbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaNFT is metanft-market.place/#roadmap. The Reddit community for MetaNFT is https://reddit.com/r/metanft_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaNFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaNFT (MNFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaNFT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaNFT is 0.00040004 USD and is up 6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $891.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metanft-market.place/#roadmap.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaNFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaNFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaNFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

