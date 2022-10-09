Metanoom (MTN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Metanoom (MTN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Metanoom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Metanoom has a total market cap of $836.76 and $36,342.00 worth of Metanoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metanoom has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metanoom Profile

Metanoom’s launch date was November 20th, 2021. Metanoom’s total supply is 4,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,707,500,000,000 tokens. Metanoom’s official Twitter account is @metanoom. The official website for Metanoom is metanoom.com/#.

Metanoom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metanoom (MTN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metanoom has a current supply of 4,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metanoom is 0 USD and is up 20.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $57.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metanoom.com/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metanoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metanoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metanoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

