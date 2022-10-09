Metaplace Trading Down 22.7% This Week (MPC)

Metaplace (MPC) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Metaplace token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaplace has a market capitalization of $84,894.53 and $11,631.00 worth of Metaplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaplace has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaplace alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaplace Profile

Metaplace’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. Metaplace’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Metaplace’s official Twitter account is @metaplacebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaplace is metaplace.finance. The Reddit community for Metaplace is https://reddit.com/r/metaplacebsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaplace’s official message board is metaplacebsc.medium.com.

Metaplace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaplace (MPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaplace has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaplace is 0.00000085 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metaplace.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaplace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.