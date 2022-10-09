Metaplace Trading Down 22.7% This Week (MPC)

Metaplace (MPC) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Metaplace has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaplace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaplace has a total market capitalization of $84,894.53 and approximately $11,631.00 worth of Metaplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaplace Token Profile

Metaplace was first traded on December 20th, 2021. Metaplace’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Metaplace’s official Twitter account is @metaplacebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaplace is metaplace.finance. The Reddit community for Metaplace is https://reddit.com/r/metaplacebsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaplace is metaplacebsc.medium.com.

Metaplace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaplace (MPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaplace has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaplace is 0.00000085 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metaplace.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

