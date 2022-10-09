MetaPlay Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (MPLAY)

MetaPlay (MPLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One MetaPlay token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaPlay has a total market capitalization of $3,293.20 and approximately $11,378.00 worth of MetaPlay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaPlay has traded 60.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MetaPlay

MetaPlay’s launch date was October 30th, 2021. MetaPlay’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000 tokens. MetaPlay’s official Twitter account is @metaplayio. MetaPlay’s official message board is metaplay.medium.com. MetaPlay’s official website is meta-play.io.

Buying and Selling MetaPlay

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaPlay (MPLAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaPlay has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaPlay is 0.00614918 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $52.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meta-play.io.”

