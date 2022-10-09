MetaRacers (MRS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3,129.45

MetaRacers (MRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One MetaRacers token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetaRacers has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. MetaRacers has a market cap of $3,129.45 and approximately $37,929.00 worth of MetaRacers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetaRacers

MRS is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2021. MetaRacers’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,340,000 tokens. MetaRacers’ official Twitter account is @metaracersbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaRacers is www.meta-racers.com.

Buying and Selling MetaRacers

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaRacers (MRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaRacers has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaRacers is 0.00057995 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meta-racers.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaRacers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaRacers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaRacers using one of the exchanges listed above.

