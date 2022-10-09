Metarea VR (METAVR) Trading 80% Lower Over Last Week

Metarea VR (METAVR) traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Metarea VR has traded down 80% against the U.S. dollar. One Metarea VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metarea VR has a market capitalization of $646.20 and approximately $13,554.00 worth of Metarea VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metarea VR Profile

Metarea VR’s launch date was May 9th, 2022. Metarea VR’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Metarea VR’s official Twitter account is @metareavr. The official website for Metarea VR is metareavr.io.

Metarea VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metarea VR (METAVR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metarea VR has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metarea VR is 0.00003044 USD and is down -8.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metareavr.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metarea VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metarea VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metarea VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

