Metarea VR Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,554.00 (METAVR)

Metarea VR (METAVR) traded down 37.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Metarea VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metarea VR has traded down 80% against the US dollar. Metarea VR has a market cap of $646.20 and $13,554.00 worth of Metarea VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Metarea VR

Metarea VR was first traded on May 9th, 2022. Metarea VR’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Metarea VR’s official Twitter account is @metareavr. Metarea VR’s official website is metareavr.io.

Metarea VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metarea VR (METAVR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metarea VR has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metarea VR is 0.00003044 USD and is down -8.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metareavr.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metarea VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metarea VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metarea VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

