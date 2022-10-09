Metarun (MRUN) Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Metarun (MRUN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Metarun has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Metarun token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metarun has a market cap of $116,252.28 and approximately $45,362.00 worth of Metarun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metarun alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metarun Token Profile

Metarun’s total supply is 312,658,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,585,877 tokens. Metarun’s official Twitter account is @metarungame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metarun’s official website is www.metarun.game.

Buying and Selling Metarun

According to CryptoCompare, “Metarun (MRUN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metarun has a current supply of 312,658,905.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metarun is 0.00425745 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,656.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metarun.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metarun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metarun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metarun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metarun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metarun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.