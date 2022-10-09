Metasens Hits One Day Volume of $396,386.00 (MSU)

Metasens (MSU) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Metasens has a market capitalization of $258,542.81 and approximately $396,386.00 worth of Metasens was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metasens token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002582 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metasens has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metasens Profile

Metasens’ launch date was December 14th, 2021. Metasens’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,030 tokens. The official message board for Metasens is medium.com/@metasens. Metasens’ official Twitter account is @metasens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metasens is www.metasens.com.

Buying and Selling Metasens

According to CryptoCompare, “Metasens (MSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metasens has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metasens is 0.54185306 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,466.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metasens.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metasens directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metasens should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metasens using one of the exchanges listed above.

