MetaSpets (MSP) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

MetaSpets (MSP) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One MetaSpets token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. MetaSpets has a market cap of $3,531.69 and approximately $16,459.00 worth of MetaSpets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaSpets has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaSpets alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,489.88 or 0.99994034 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003529 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064159 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022270 BTC.

MetaSpets Profile

MetaSpets (MSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 14th, 2022. MetaSpets’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,400,000 tokens. MetaSpets’ official Twitter account is @metaspetsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaSpets is metaspets.io.

MetaSpets Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaSpets (MSP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaSpets has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaSpets is 0.00082187 USD and is down -14.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $658.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaspets.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaSpets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaSpets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaSpets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaSpets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaSpets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.