Metastrike Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $233,870.63 (MTS)

Metastrike (MTS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Metastrike has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Metastrike has a total market capitalization of $233,870.63 and approximately $140,350.00 worth of Metastrike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metastrike token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metastrike Profile

Metastrike was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Metastrike’s total supply is 565,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,736,331 tokens. Metastrike’s official message board is medium.com/metastrike/closing-out-our-strategic-and-private-round-funding-a6747f39b967. The official website for Metastrike is metastrike.io. Metastrike’s official Twitter account is @metastrikehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metastrike

According to CryptoCompare, “Metastrike (MTS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metastrike has a current supply of 565,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metastrike is 0.01023432 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $143,425.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metastrike.io/.”

