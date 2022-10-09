MetaToll (TAX) Price Hits $0.0000

MetaToll (TAX) traded down 37.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. MetaToll has a market cap of $3,539.87 and approximately $22,810.00 worth of MetaToll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaToll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaToll has traded 344.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MetaToll

MetaToll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. MetaToll’s official website is metatariff.money/metatoll-%24tax. MetaToll’s official Twitter account is @metatariff and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaToll

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaToll (TAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaToll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaToll is 0 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metatariff.money/metatoll-%24tax.”

