Metaverse-Dao Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,859.00 (METADAO)

Metaverse-Dao (METADAO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Metaverse-Dao has a total market cap of $393,466.04 and approximately $10,859.00 worth of Metaverse-Dao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse-Dao token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse-Dao has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse-Dao alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Metaverse-Dao

Metaverse-Dao launched on May 11th, 2022. Metaverse-Dao’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Metaverse-Dao is https://reddit.com/r/metaverse_dao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse-Dao’s official Twitter account is @metadao_offical and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse-Dao is www.metaverse-dao.io. Metaverse-Dao’s official message board is medium.com/@metaverse-dao.

Buying and Selling Metaverse-Dao

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse-Dao (METADAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaverse-Dao has a current supply of 350,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse-Dao is 0.00114044 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $476.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metaverse-dao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse-Dao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse-Dao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse-Dao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse-Dao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse-Dao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.