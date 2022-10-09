MetaVerse-M Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26,118.30 (M)

MetaVerse-M (M) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. MetaVerse-M has a total market capitalization of $26,118.30 and $16,779.00 worth of MetaVerse-M was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaVerse-M token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaVerse-M has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MetaVerse-M

MetaVerse-M was first traded on May 2nd, 2022. MetaVerse-M’s total supply is 6,012,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,381,727 tokens. MetaVerse-M’s official Twitter account is @dex_universe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaVerse-M’s official website is meta-dex.live.

Buying and Selling MetaVerse-M

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaVerse-M (M) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaVerse-M has a current supply of 6,012,366.88684 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaVerse-M is 0.00224116 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $29.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meta-dex.live.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaVerse-M directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaVerse-M should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaVerse-M using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

