Metaverse Network (METANET) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse Network (METANET) traded down 52.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Metaverse Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse Network has traded 77.1% lower against the dollar. Metaverse Network has a market capitalization of $388.39 and approximately $50,752.00 worth of Metaverse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaverse Network’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Metaverse Network’s total supply is 1,010,101,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,325,104 tokens. Metaverse Network’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Network’s official website is allbestico.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Network (METANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaverse Network has a current supply of 1,010,101,010 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse Network is 0.00000122 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

